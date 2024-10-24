Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

