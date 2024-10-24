Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $73,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $285.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

