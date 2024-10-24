Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $426.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

