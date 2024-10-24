Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

