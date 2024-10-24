Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TSE VET opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.89. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.39%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

