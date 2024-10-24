VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Acquires C$77,258.00 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,258.00.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$274,350.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$450,000.00.

TSE:FORA opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORA. TD Securities lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

