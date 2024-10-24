Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.66. 196,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 214,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vicor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 226.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 202.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 200.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

