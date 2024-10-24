Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) vs. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Financial Review

Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Victoria and Purple Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria 0 0 0 0 N/A Purple Innovation 0 3 3 0 2.50

Purple Innovation has a consensus target price of $2.53, suggesting a potential upside of 169.36%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Victoria.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Purple Innovation $526.24 million 0.19 -$120.76 million ($1.34) -0.70

This table compares Victoria and Purple Innovation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Victoria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Purple Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria N/A N/A N/A Purple Innovation -19.86% -72.81% -18.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Purple Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats Victoria on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories. The company also offers logistics services. It provides its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Worcester, the United Kingdom.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

