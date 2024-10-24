VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.60 and traded as high as $73.09. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 1,337 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -50.50%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

