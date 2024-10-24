VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.60 and traded as high as $73.09. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 1,337 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -50.50%.
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
