Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.28. 2,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 23.23%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

