Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 90,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,222. Visteon has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

