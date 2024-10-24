Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.23 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00003810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $73.24 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,975,841.94652444 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.59266106 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,558,596.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

