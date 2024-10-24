Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 701.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 247,350 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 6,996,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

