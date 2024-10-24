Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.55. 1,212,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,238. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

