Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 41,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSPD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 6,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,334. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

