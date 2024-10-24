Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

