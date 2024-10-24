Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,485 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 67.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.8% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

