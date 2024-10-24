WAX Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $118.74 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,270,808,891 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,649,776 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,270,328,050.444201 with 3,554,394,595.4147954 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03417562 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $8,530,173.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

