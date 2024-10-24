WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $118.89 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $118.89 million and $7.80 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,271,092,178 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,933,060 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

