Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $81.16 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $80.54 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.11% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

