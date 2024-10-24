Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.11% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

