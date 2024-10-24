Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mplx (MPLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mplx (NYSE: MPLX):

10/17/2024 – Mplx is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2024 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Mplx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Mplx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

MPLX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Mplx by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

