Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

10/17/2024 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $191.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $198.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.59. 527,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average is $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Marathon Petroleum Co alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.