Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Western Union also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

WU stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 10,827,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,278. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

