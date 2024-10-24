Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 150.9% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WTW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.79. 19,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,232. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $207.25 and a 52 week high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.68. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.47.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

