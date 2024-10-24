Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises 2.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.49. 31,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.