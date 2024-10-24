WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,492,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the previous session’s volume of 304,874 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $44.78.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 405,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

