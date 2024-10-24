WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 54221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.