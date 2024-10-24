Wormhole Price Reaches $0.27 (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Wormhole has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $703.30 million and $50.78 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wormhole alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00240893 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,697,451,813 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.27966616 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $72,171,696.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wormhole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wormhole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.