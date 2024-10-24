Wormhole (W) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Wormhole has a total market cap of $698.11 million and approximately $66.77 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,697,451,813 in circulation.

