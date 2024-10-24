X Square Capital LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

