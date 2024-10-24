X Square Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,357.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,363.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,306.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $811.42 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

