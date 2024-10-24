X Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.