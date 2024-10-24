X Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

TEVA stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

