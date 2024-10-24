X Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

