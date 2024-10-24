YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $458.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.24 and a 200 day moving average of $415.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

