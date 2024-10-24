YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

