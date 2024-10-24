YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 205 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $271.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average is $244.92. American Express has a 52-week low of $141.02 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

