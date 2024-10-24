YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.6% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV opened at $415.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.07.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

