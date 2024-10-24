YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $316.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $321.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

