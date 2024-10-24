YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.8 %

Veralto stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $114.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.