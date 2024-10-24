YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.