Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 117,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,217. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

