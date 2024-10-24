Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 201,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,632. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

