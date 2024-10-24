Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

