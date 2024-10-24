Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for X Earnings

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of X stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after buying an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,450 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in United States Steel by 146.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.