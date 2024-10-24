Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for VRTX Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $470.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.60 and its 200-day moving average is $461.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $341.90 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,346,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

