ZClassic Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $531,621.81 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00055521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

