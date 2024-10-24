ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0574 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $533,533.80 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.