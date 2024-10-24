ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 77,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 754,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.